Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to rough start
Gostisbehere has a goal and four points with a minus-4 rating in seven games this season.
The 25-year-old's numbers are down across the board with the exception of his shots on goal, which are up significantly. That gives owners hope that with a larger sample size, he will start producing at a much higher rate. Through seven games, Gostisbehere is on pace for about 12 goals and 47 points. He had 13 goals last season but 65 points.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Shows off cannon shot•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Spotted at practice•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Leaves game for precautionary purposes•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Brushes twine twice on man advantage•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Surges offensively with 65 points•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches 50th assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...