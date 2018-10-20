Gostisbehere has a goal and four points with a minus-4 rating in seven games this season.

The 25-year-old's numbers are down across the board with the exception of his shots on goal, which are up significantly. That gives owners hope that with a larger sample size, he will start producing at a much higher rate. Through seven games, Gostisbehere is on pace for about 12 goals and 47 points. He had 13 goals last season but 65 points.

