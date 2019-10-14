Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to slow start
Gostisbehere has zero points and a plus-1 rating with three shots on net in the first three games of the 2019-20 season.
It's too early to be overly concerned with the 26-year-old, but Gostisbehere hasn't been very visible this season. His most alarming early-season stat is his 18:18 average time on ice, which is 1:30 below his 2018-19 average and ranks fifth among Flyers defensemen. Early on, Gostisbehere is still Philadelphia's top choice for the power play, but fewer minutes likely will cut into his production. He had nine goals and 37 points in 78 games last season.
