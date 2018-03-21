Gostisbehere delivered a pair of points on the power play (a goal and an assist apiece) in Tuesday night's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

With 13 goals and 42 assists through 70 games, Gostisbehere ranks among the elite offensive defensemen. His exploits on the man advantage have led to seven goals and 22 helpers in that critical fantasy hockey category. Flyers coach Dave Hakstol has increased Ghost's 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone to a career-high 42.2-percent clip, but he still hangs around the attacking area quite a bit to give him prime scoring chances, hence how he's accumulated 201 shots this season. The Florida native has only been in the league for parts of fours seasons, so there's still room for growth in his game.