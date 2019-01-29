Gostisbehere (lower body) will not play Tuesday evening against the Rangers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

According to Flyers coach Scott Gordon, Gostisbehere is dealing with a bruise, but there's hope that the prolific offensive defenseman will be able to suit up Thursday evening against the Bruins. Gostisbehere has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) through 48 games. He missed Monday's contest against the Jets for his first absence of the 2018-19 campaign.