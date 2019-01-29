Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Out again Tuesday
Gostisbehere (lower body) will not play Tuesday evening against the Rangers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
According to Flyers coach Scott Gordon, Gostisbehere is dealing with a bruise, but there's hope that the prolific offensive defenseman will be able to suit up Thursday evening against the Bruins. Gostisbehere has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) through 48 games. He missed Monday's contest against the Jets for his first absence of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Out Monday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Three points in last three games•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Continuing to struggle•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Continuing poor season•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Thrives in 5-on-5•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Turning season around•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...