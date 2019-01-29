Gostisbehere (lower body) was a late scratch for Monday's contest against the Jets.

Gostisbehere appeared in all 48 games for the Flyers prior to the All-Star break, scoring five goals and 20 points. Despite his disappointing offensive numbers, he's one of the most important young blueliners in the league. The severity of the injury is still unknown so a timetable for his return is not yet available.