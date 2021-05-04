Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh. He also had three blocks, two shots and one hit.

Gostisbehere picked the corner with a slap shot from the point to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead with 5:52 left in the opening period. He later drew a helper on Wade Allison's goal in the second stanza. Gostisbehere has nine goals and 10 assists in 39 games on the year.