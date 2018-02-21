Gostisbehere recorded two assists during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Montreal.

This was the fifth multi-point showing through the past 10 games for Gostisbehere, and the gifted defenseman has collected a goal and 13 assists during the surge. He's up to an elite 2.3 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, and his role on the No. 1 power-play unit should enable him to remain a high-end contributor moving forward. It's also worth noting that Tuesday's two assists give Gostisbehere 47 points for the campaign, which is a career-high mark.