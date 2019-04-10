Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Played through knee injury
Gostisbehere vows to improve next season, with the defenseman citing a lingering knee injury as a factor behind his relative ineffectiveness in the 2018-19 campaign, Sam Carchidi of The Inquirer reports.
Ghost truly was tough to spot in the 2018-19 campaign, as he turned in a minus-20 rating and experienced a 28-point drop (nine goals, 28 assists) compared to last season. Perhaps his most noticeable dip took place on the man advantage, as he went from 33 to 14 points in that key special teams spot from one year to the next. Ghostisbehere explained that the knee injury -- sustained on a blocked shot in an Oct. 22 contest against the Avalanche -- affected his lateral quickness. "I got a little better toward the end of the year," he said. "But in the middle of the season, I didn't have the best pop in my step and it was tough for me."
