Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Playing a bit better
Gostisbehere didn't get on the scoresheet Saturday, but he still has a goal and six points in the last seven games.
He hasn't done much scoring at all, but he's racking up assists and has 11 points in the last 14 contests. Of course, that only begins to make up for his lack of production early in the season. Gostisbehere posted 17 points and a minus-16 rating in the first 45 games of 2018-19. Unless he really gets hot, the 25-year-old will turn in a disappointing statistical season. After 65 points in 2017-18, he has just six goals and 28 points in 59 games this season.
