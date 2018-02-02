Gostisbehere scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Thursday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

The star defenseman's last multi-point showing was Dec. 16, and he collected just three goals and nine points throughout the 17-game stretch. However, it's difficult to complain about Gostisbehere's offensive production, as he's collected 10 goals and 25 assists through 47 games for the campaign. Expect the odd dry spell moving forward, but there aren't many blueliners who own a high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy combo similar to Gostisbehere's.