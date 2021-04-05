Gostisbehere was promoted to the active roster Monday.
It appears Gostisbehere will draw into the lineup for Monday's game versus the Bruins. The 27-year-old was waived by the Flyers last week. He's accumulated 11 points -- seven with the man advantage -- through 26 games this season.
