Gostisbehere hasn't recorded a point and owns a minus-3 rating in the last five games.

The 25-year-old is off to a rough start, and it's only gotten worse in the last two weeks. It's still a small sample size, but Gostisbehere is on pace for the lowest point total of his career and owns a minus-8 rating, which is second-worst in the NHL. Part of his struggles are definitely connected to the Flyers, who are 4-7-0, but even still, Gostisbehere has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments on the blue line during the opening month.