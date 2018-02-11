Gostisbehere posted two assists in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is really heating up, as he has points in the last five games, including five helpers in the last two games. Overall, Gostisbehere has a goal and nine points in the last five contests. This little run has put the third-year defender into a position where he's seven points shy of a new career high. Not only that, but Gostisbehere has a real shot at career bests across the board.