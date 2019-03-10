Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers
Gostisbehere posted two assists, a plus-1 rating, three shots on net and three blocks in a 5-2 victory against the Islanders on Saturday.
The 25-year-old hadn't posted a point for six games prior to Saturday, so it was certainly nice to see him pick up the two helpers. Gostisbehere has really struggled this season and could post career lows across the board. He has six goals and 30 points with a minus-15 rating and 156 shots on net in 65 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggling again•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Playing a bit better•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Back at it Saturday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Game-time call•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Set to miss next two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...