Gostisbehere posted two assists, a plus-1 rating, three shots on net and three blocks in a 5-2 victory against the Islanders on Saturday.

The 25-year-old hadn't posted a point for six games prior to Saturday, so it was certainly nice to see him pick up the two helpers. Gostisbehere has really struggled this season and could post career lows across the board. He has six goals and 30 points with a minus-15 rating and 156 shots on net in 65 games this season.