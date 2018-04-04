Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers in loss
Gostisbehere registered two power-play assists during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
The high-scoring defenseman is heating back up with three tallies and nine helpers through his past 11 contests, which includes four multi-point showings over his latest seven outings. Additionally, Gostisbehere's 2.28 points per 60 minutes trail only Torey Krug's 2.31 mark among regular defensemen. At this stage of his career, the 24-year-old Flyer warrants mention among the league's top offensive options from the blue line, and he's also just entering his prime scoring years.
