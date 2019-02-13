Gostisbehere posted two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two PIM, one hit, one block and a minus-3 rating in a 5-4 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.

The minus-3 rating led to a season-low 11:24 TOI, but Gostisbehere was still able to contribute, especially on the power play. While he hasn't scored since December, Gostisbehere has eight assists in the last nine games, and four of those helpers have been with the man advantage. He has five goals and 25 points, including 12 on the power play, with a minus-17 rating in 54 games this season.