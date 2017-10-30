Gostisbehere (upper body) is still considered day-to-day, effectively ruling him out against Arizona on Monday.

The Flyers could suddenly find themselves rather thin on defense without Gostisbehere and fellow blueliner Samuel Morin (undisclosed), who is a game-time decision versus the Yotes. Although he still managed to pick up an assist, the Ghost saw just 14:20 of ice time before leaving Saturday's game. While the youngster is struggling to find the back of the net (one goal this season), he has more than made up for it with 12 helpers in just 11 outings.