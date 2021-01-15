Gostisbehere remains in COVID-19 protocol and won't be available for Friday's game against the Penguins, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gostisbehere will miss a second straight game to start the season. His next chance to play will be in Monday's matchup against the Sabres. He served as a healthy scratch often last year, so a similar fate could be in store for the 2020-21 campaign, especially with the emergence of Erik Gustafsson.