Gostisbehere (knee) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Columbus, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere is taking part in Tuesday's morning skate, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's rematch with the Blue Jackets for his next opportunity to return to game action. The 26-year-old American has had a highly disappointing season from an offensive standpoint, having notched just 12 points through 41 games, so his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups.