Gostisbehere has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere skated on his own Wednesday and is expected to join his teammates for practice following the Flyers' current four-game road trip, which will conclude next Thursday against the Devils, but it remains to be seen when he'll be ready for game action. At this point virtual managers shouldn't anticipate Gostisbehere entering Philadelphia's lineup until the calendar flips to February.