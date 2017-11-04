Gostisbehere (upper body) took part in line rushes and will play in Saturday's contest against Colorado, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere has been held out since he received a rough hit into the boards from Leo Komarov on Oct. 28, and the defenseman will likely slot back with Brandon Manning on the second pairing. The 24-year-old rearguard was on a tear before his injury with 13 points through 11 games, and he'll look to continue his spectacular point production.