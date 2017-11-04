Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Returning Saturday
Gostisbehere (upper body) took part in line rushes and will play in Saturday's contest against Colorado, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Gostisbehere has been held out since he received a rough hit into the boards from Leo Komarov on Oct. 28, and the defenseman will likely slot back with Brandon Manning on the second pairing. The 24-year-old rearguard was on a tear before his injury with 13 points through 11 games, and he'll look to continue his spectacular point production.
