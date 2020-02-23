Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Returns to big club
Gostisbehere (knee) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Gostisbehere has suited up just one time over the last 19 games, but he looks ready to return to action after playing two AHL games. The 26-year-old has averaged 18:21 of ice time per game this season, so even when he draws back in, his opportunities will likely be limited.
