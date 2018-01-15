Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Returns to practice
Gostisbehere (illness) was back at practice Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Gostisbehere -- who missed Saturday's matchup with New Jersey due to illness -- appears back and ready to go for the Rangers on Tuesday. Travis Sanheim figures to be the odd man out with the Ghost once again healthy. Prior to sitting out, the Florida native notched five goals and five assists in his previous 11 outings and is on pace to set a new career high in points -- his previous being 46 in 2015-16.
