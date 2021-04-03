Gostisbehere has been promoted to Philadelphia's active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
Gostisbehere is expected to skate on the Flyers' third pairing and second power-play unit Saturday. The 27-year-old blueliner has picked up three helpers through his last three games.
