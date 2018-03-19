Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Scores in win over Caps
Gostisbehere scored a goal and recorded five shots during Sunday's 6-3 win over Washington.
After going seven consecutive contests without recording a point, Gostisbhere has now marked the scoresheet in three of his past four games for two goals, an assist and 13 shots. The scoring slumps project to be few and far between moving forward, as the 24-year-old defenseman is locked into quarterback duty on the No. 1 power-play unit and sports an elite 2.14 points per 60 minutes for the campaign.
