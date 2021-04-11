Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

As expected, Gostisbehere was promoted to the active roster ahead of the game. He was able to make an impact Saturday with a first-period tally that gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead. He has seven goals, 13 points, 69 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances.