Gostisbehere (knee) will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday.

Prior to suffering his knee injury, Gostisbehere was stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he managed a lone assist. The blueliner is expected to miss three weeks which will likely keep him out through the All-Star break. Given the 26-year-old notched just 12 points in 40 games this year, his 65-point 2017-18 campaign seems to be an anomaly. The Florida native figures to be designated for injured reserve soon.