Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Set to miss next two games
Already ruled out of Thursday's road contest in Boston, Gostisbehere (lower body) won't be in the lineup Saturday when Philadelphia returns home to face the Oilers, Dave Isaac of The Courier Post reports.
Having already missed two games, we now know Gostisbehere will sit for at least two more. An official timeline for the defenseman's return to the lineup has yet to surface, so consider him questionable at best for Monday's home affair with the Canucks.
