Gostisbehere recorded a power-play goal among a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 8-2 home loss to the Sharks.

The shot was an absolute blast from Ghost for his first point of the season. He's skated to a minus-4 rating through the first three games, but the more impactful stat (at least in fantasy hockey) is that he's averaging a whopping four shots and two blocks per game in the early going.