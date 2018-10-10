Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Shows off cannon shot
Gostisbehere recorded a power-play goal among a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 8-2 home loss to the Sharks.
The shot was an absolute blast from Ghost for his first point of the season. He's skated to a minus-4 rating through the first three games, but the more impactful stat (at least in fantasy hockey) is that he's averaging a whopping four shots and two blocks per game in the early going.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Spotted at practice•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Leaves game for precautionary purposes•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Brushes twine twice on man advantage•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Surges offensively with 65 points•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches 50th assist•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers in loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...