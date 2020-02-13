Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Sidelined again Thursday
Gostisbehere (knee) will sit out again Thursday versus the Panthers, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Gostibehere's participation in morning skate Thursday was a positive sign, but he will require at least one more contest on the sidelines. The blueliner's next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Saturday in Tampa versus the Lightning.
