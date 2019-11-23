Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's clash with Calgary, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Gostisbehere has struggled recently, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating in his last six games, so Flyers coah Alain Vigneault is clearly hoping Saturday's scratch will light a fire under the 26-year-old blueliner. The 5-foot-11 American will likely return to the lineup for Monday's matchup with Vancouver.