Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Sitting out Thursday
Gostisbehere (lower body) will miss another game Thursday against the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gostisbehere will open the second half with at least three straight absences; a disappointing development after he recorded three assists in the final three games prior to the All-Star break. After a two-game road trip, the Flyers return home to take on the Oilers on Saturday, marking Gostisbehere's next opportunity to return.
