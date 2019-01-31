Gostisbehere (lower body) will miss another game Thursday against the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere will open the second half with at least three straight absences; a disappointing development after he recorded three assists in the final three games prior to the All-Star break. After a two-game road trip, the Flyers return home to take on the Oilers on Saturday, marking Gostisbehere's next opportunity to return.