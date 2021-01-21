Gostisbehere (COVID-19 protocols) skated on his own Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Gostisbehere is expected to join the Flyers for practice after the team concludes its four-game road trip next Thursday against the Devils. The 27-year-old blueliner will likely need to log a number of full practices before making his season debut, so he may not be available for game action until February.
