Gostisbehere (COVID-19 protocols) skated on his own Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere is expected to join the Flyers for practice after the team concludes its four-game road trip next Thursday against the Devils. The 27-year-old blueliner will likely need to log a number of full practices before making his season debut, so he may not be available for game action until February.