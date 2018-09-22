Gostisbehere (undisclosed) practiced Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere left Friday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders for precautionary reasons, but his presence on the ice Saturday suggests he was able to avoid injury. The 25-year-old blueliner will be one of the most sought after options at his position after racking up 13 goals and 65 points last campaign.