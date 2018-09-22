Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Spotted at practice
Gostisbehere (undisclosed) practiced Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Gostisbehere left Friday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders for precautionary reasons, but his presence on the ice Saturday suggests he was able to avoid injury. The 25-year-old blueliner will be one of the most sought after options at his position after racking up 13 goals and 65 points last campaign.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Leaves game for precautionary purposes•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Brushes twine twice on man advantage•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Surges offensively with 65 points•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches 50th assist•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers in loss•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches two assists Tuesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...