Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Steady production continues Thursday
Gostisbehere collected an assist in Thursday's loss to Ottawa.
Gostisbehere has been excellent out of the gate this season, racking up 12 points in 10 games. The rearguard is quarterbacking the first power-play unit, where he's racked up over half his points thus far. The 24-year-old is a fantasy gold mine and should be rolled out with confidence whenever the Flyers are in action.
