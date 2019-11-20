Gostisbehere has no goals and one assist with a minus-1 rating in his last seven games.

The 26-year-old is off to a really slow start, and now a quarter of the way through the season, it's fair to be very concerned. Gostisbehere is averaging a career low 18:52 of ice time this season, and when he's played, it hasn't been good. His points per 60, points per game and shots per minute averages are all down. Gostisbehere has just one goal and six assists with a minus-5 rating in 21 games.