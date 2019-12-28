Gostisbehere has one goal and no assists with a plus-2 rating and eight PIM in the last seven games.

The 26-year-old is producing in areas where he never has previously, but he hasn't experienced a bounce back season in the scoring departments. Gostisbehere had 13 goals and a career-best 65 points in 2017-18, but he had just 37 points last season. Through 34 games, Gostisbehere is on track for a career-high in PIM but only 26 points. He has five goals and 11 points with a plus-1 rating and 20 PIM in 34 games this season.