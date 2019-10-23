Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Still struggling
Gostisbehere has one assist, a plus-1 rating and four PIM in seven games this season.
The 26-year-old still hasn't found his stride this season. While he's averaging a career-low 18:24 in ice time per game, he's still the Flyers point man on the power play, so one would expect him to have more than one point, especially when considering the Flyers man advantage has a 27.6 percent success rate. It's still early, but owners would really like to see some type of production from Gostisbehere soon because he's contributed almost nothing in the first three weeks.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to slow start•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Played through knee injury•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tallies goal•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ending season on high note•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Helps out in overtime•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Extends point streak in Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.