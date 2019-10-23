Gostisbehere has one assist, a plus-1 rating and four PIM in seven games this season.

The 26-year-old still hasn't found his stride this season. While he's averaging a career-low 18:24 in ice time per game, he's still the Flyers point man on the power play, so one would expect him to have more than one point, especially when considering the Flyers man advantage has a 27.6 percent success rate. It's still early, but owners would really like to see some type of production from Gostisbehere soon because he's contributed almost nothing in the first three weeks.