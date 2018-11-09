Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Strikes for two points in win
Gostisbehere set up the tying goal and scored the winner in overtime, earning a 5-4 win over Arizona on Thursday.
The bad news for Gostisbehere is that there are no more matchups with the Coyotes, as he has four points against them and five against everyone else. He's played well this week, but wait to see him do it against someone other than Arizona before you consider adding him.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Busts out of slump•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Really struggling•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to rough start•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Shows off cannon shot•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Spotted at practice•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Leaves game for precautionary purposes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...