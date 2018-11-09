Gostisbehere set up the tying goal and scored the winner in overtime, earning a 5-4 win over Arizona on Thursday.

The bad news for Gostisbehere is that there are no more matchups with the Coyotes, as he has four points against them and five against everyone else. He's played well this week, but wait to see him do it against someone other than Arizona before you consider adding him.

