Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggles after illness
Gostisbehere had only one point, an assist, in his final six games before the All-Star break.
Gostisbehere was playing some great hockey, but then he missed a game with an illness, and his scoring dried up after he returned. However, not all is lost for Ghost Bear. He put 24 shots on net in those six contests. The points should arrive again in short order.
