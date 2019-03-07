Gostisbehere has zero points and a plus-1 rating in the last six games.

The good news is that during the scoring slump, Gostisbehere hasn't dipped any further in the plus/minus category, but the 25-year-old is still experiencing his worst NHL season. He's on pace for a career-low 35 points, and it's in large part because his power-play production is down considerably. Last season, he posted 33 points with the man advantage, but in 2018-19, he only has 12 power-play points. In total, Gostisbehere has six goals and 28 points with a minus-16 rating in 64 contests.