Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggling to find scoring touch
Gostisbehere has gone cold again with just two assists and a minus-4 rating in the last six games.
The good news, though, is he is getting shots to the net. He has 19 shots on goal in the last six games, perhaps indicating it's only a matter of time until Gostisbehere gets going again. Owners can find comfort in the fact that once he does break through, the scoring will likely come in bunches. Gostisbehere only has 11 points in 22 games, and yet, he's tallied points in back-to-back games twice.
