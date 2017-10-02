Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday's exhibition finale and will be evaluated further Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

An injury in the final preseason game was clearly something Gostisbehere and the Flyers wanted to avoid, but now the hope will be the setback is not serious. Expect Gostisbehere's status to be updated further after the results of Monday's testing are released.