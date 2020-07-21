Gostisbehere (knee) took part in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the NHL's stoppage, but he appears to be back to 100 percent ahead of Philadelphia's first round robin game, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 2 against the Bruins. The 27-year-old blueliner only picked up 12 points in 42 games during the regular season, but he was battling his lingering knee issue throughout the campaign, so he may return to form during the playoffs if he's truly back to 100 percent.