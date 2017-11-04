Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Takes to ice for morning skate
Gostisbehere (upper body) was present for morning skate Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers had no choice but to play without Gostisbehere the last three games due to his injury, but his availability for morning skate here is an encouraging sign. He's well on his way to a career high in points having already bagged one goal and 12 helpers over 11 games. Look for Ghost to be reevaluated ahead of puck drop for the 7:00 p.m. home showdown with the Avalanche.
