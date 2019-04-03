Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots and posted a minus-2 rating in a 6-2 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old is a goal away from double digits, but that's about the only silver lining for Gostisbehere this season. If he goes scoreless for the rest of the week, the 25-year-old will post a career low in points, and he's only one away from a career worst in the plus-minus category. Gostisbehere has nine goals and 36 points with a minus-20 rating in 76 games.