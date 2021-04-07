Gostisbehere scored a goal on four shots and had one block Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Gostisbehere got himself loose in the right faceoff circle and snapped a shot past Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman on the glove side, tying the game at 2-2 just over four minutes into the second period. The 27-year-old, who recently cleared waivers, has six goals and six assists in 28 games.