Gostisbehere picked up three power-play assists in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

Gostisbehere went through a notable sophomore slump last yar, owing in part to a massive drop in shooting percentage, but he remained a power-play force. Through his first two seasons he notched 45 points with the extra man, and he already has three more.

