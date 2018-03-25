Gostisbehere picked up two assists and six shots on goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

One of those helpers came with the extra man, giving Gostisbehere 30 power-play points this year. Even since the American defenseman came into the league he's been a real power-play maven, but he's found plenty of success at even strength as well. Overall, through 72 games he has 57 points.