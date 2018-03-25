Gostisbehere picked up two assists and six shots on goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

One of those helpers came with the extra man, giving Gostisbehere 30 power-play points this year. Even since the American defenseman came into the league he's been a real power-play maven, but he's found plenty of success at even strength as well. Overall, through 72 games he has 57 points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories