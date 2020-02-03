Gostisbehere (knee) won't be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday but could be ready for Thursday's clash with New Jersey.

Gostisbehere will be sidelined for his 10th straight game due to his knee issue. Fantasy owners should be encouraged by the fact that the blueliner has a more definitive recovery timeline. Prior to getting hurt, the Florida native was bogged down in a 10-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper.